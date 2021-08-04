CHECK24 - Health Insurance Comparison Website Flyer

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone!
I designed this flyer for the leading german comparison website CHECK24. I was a product manager for the health insurance product and did a lot of UX design related work as well.
Let me know your thought's on the design. Your feedback is always welcome! 🙂
Let's get in touch: goehmann.jan@gmail.com