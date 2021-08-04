João Borges

Aviation App Ideia

Aviation App Ideia dailyui iphone ticket creativity interface design plane aviation app design 2d ux minimal figma adobe photoshop ios app graphicdesign design ui
Hey! Hope to find you well!

So in this shot, I've used a random UI design idea from a website called randomui.com. I love to try these challenges because they make me do things I'm not used to, to explore and see where my creativity leads me.

