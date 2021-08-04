Ryan Tovey

Daily UI 003 - Landing page 🖥️

Daily UI 003 - Landing page 🖥️
Hello Dribbble family 👋
Today's challenge is to create a landing page for Proud, a digital bank. Carrying the vision of a cashless world, Proud provides a wide range of services that cover almost all of your needs in daily basis 🧑🏻‍🚀 Hope you guys like it 🎉
Happy designing!

