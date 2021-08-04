Brand collaterals for Kharadi Traders

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Kharadi Traders is basically an import & export company which has now expanded into production as well, their production mainly includes Bags for different categories as well as other leather products, positioning the company very strongly among its competitors who are basically producing niched down products from these same categories
Client's trust over the years has allowed Kharadi Traders to expand from being an import/export company to a large manufacturer of leather products in Pakistan.
I was approached by Kharadi Traders to design their logo, new identity system and new brand architecture is planned for near future when the company expands its services into sub brands for different category of products.
https://linktr.ee/kharaditraders
case study live on behance.net/bilalmkhawaja