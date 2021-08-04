Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aavash Gyawali

Lotus Garden Logo/branding

Aavash Gyawali
Aavash Gyawali
Lotus Garden Logo/branding shot beautiful restaurant logo abstract logo design lotus logomark lotus logo lotus vector flat design branding logodesign minimal logo logo mark
Hey Dribbblers,
I want to share this logo/branding for a recent branding project that I designed a year ago.

Approved and finalized Logo for Lotus Garden Restaurant.

Please leave your feedback.

I'm available for logo/branding projects: Email at aabash727@gmail.com
Let's connect :
Behance: behance.net/aabash1995
Instagram: www.instagram.com/aavashography

Aavash Gyawali
Aavash Gyawali

