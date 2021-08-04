destiny Adedoyin

Shop at Bougeie, to be Bougie, new age fashion landing page

Bougeie fashion house aims to be the top brand for women of colour to shop from, they are future proofing their existence by moving into the crypto space, accepting Bitcoin and launching NFTs that represent their in-house wears.

Designing this gave me a lot of insight into what bougie means.

Contact me at adedoyindestiny1@gmail.com for any work.

Link to the project

https://www.figma.com/file/gxThertlBQgka6z6ebCv4R/Bougeie-Fashion-house?node-id=0%3A1

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
