Dunn Lumber Mural (Detail 1)

Dunn Lumber Mural (Detail 1) wrench brush paint saw blade paintbrush tape measure screwdriver hammer saw drill illustrator illustration mural design mural power tools tools
Detail of a mural concept for Dunn Lumber's Bellevue storefront

Rebound of
Dunn Lumber Storefront Mural
