Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shaghayegh

Fan Battle

Shaghayegh
Shaghayegh
Hire Me
  • Save
Fan Battle gaming saas ui design mobile app prototype ux ui design
Download color palette

This project is prototyped for a client who wanted to develop a platform for game developers to hire testers.
Got an idea, we will help you bring it to reality
Contact us for more information

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Shaghayegh
Shaghayegh
A design team backed by software engineers. Let's chat
Hire Me

More by Shaghayegh

View profile
    • Like