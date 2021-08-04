Save Widget

David Hendrikson

Here is a piece I did of a tiny abused dog named Widget! I hope I captured his love and soul in this piece. We were able to fully fund his recovery with this art!

Follow me on instagram for more cool art www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick

