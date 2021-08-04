Eric Hungerford

Vanity Fair (Detail) character design comic procreate comics graphic novel illustration
Concept shot for the town of "Vanity Fair" for the "Pilgrim's Progress" comic

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Illustrator & Storyteller

