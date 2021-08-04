Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Isler

Mobile App Update Announcement

Daniel Isler
Daniel Isler
  • Save
Mobile App Update Announcement music guitar emoji review home font bulb light white black flat minimal mobile
Download color palette

We're updating the review page for Light Bulb. Always looking for ways to convey user value in the easiest package possible.

Drop an "L" if this grabbed your attention!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Daniel Isler
Daniel Isler

More by Daniel Isler

View profile
    • Like