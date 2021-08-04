Customer journey map | Analyst

👋 Hey all,

Working on creating a few visualizations for end-to-end customer journeys. This flow illustrates a workflow for a Sales Analyst as he creates a sales plan for the upcoming shopping season. I broke the map into zones that focused on:



🙃 Persona details

🧠 Thoughts & feelings

🎈 Approach

✅ Phases & steps



Let me know what you think!

---------

Find me on:

Instagram | Twitter | Behance | LinkedIn | Uplabs