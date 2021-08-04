Tyler Wain

Customer journey map | Analyst

Customer journey map | Analyst product design design touchpoints flow web interface user research user journey customer journey map user experience research persona customer journey map journey journey map ux ui
👋 Hey all,

Working on creating a few visualizations for end-to-end customer journeys. This flow illustrates a workflow for a Sales Analyst as he creates a sales plan for the upcoming shopping season. I broke the map into zones that focused on:

🙃 Persona details
🧠 Thoughts & feelings
🎈 Approach
✅ Phases & steps

Let me know what you think!

Tyler Wain
Tyler Wain
