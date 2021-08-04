Minimalist Wordmark logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Guys, I'm back after many days with my New minimal type concept logo...
Hope you all are doing well.
It's a minimal concept of "EXO 10."
If you like it, please give me an appreciation at Behance and a love to Dribbble...
Thank you, everyone
Business inquiry
Email: fahmiduli696@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801815773499
Facebook: Fahim Islam
Portfolio
Behance: behance.net/fahimkhan007
Dribbble: dribbble.com/fahim_the_logo_king
Instagram: instagram.com/fahim_the_logo_king