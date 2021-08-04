Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fahim Islam

Minimalist Wordmark logo

Fahim Islam
Fahim Islam
  • Save
Minimalist Wordmark logo branding for real estate logo design logo inspiration branding designer brand identity logo maker branding
Download color palette

Hello Guys, I'm back after many days with my New minimal type concept logo...
Hope you all are doing well.
It's a minimal concept of "EXO 10."
If you like it, please give me an appreciation at Behance and a love to Dribbble...
Thank you, everyone

Business inquiry
Email: fahmiduli696@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801815773499
Facebook: Fahim Islam

Portfolio
Behance: behance.net/fahimkhan007
Dribbble: dribbble.com/fahim_the_logo_king
Instagram: instagram.com/fahim_the_logo_king

Fahim Islam
Fahim Islam

More by Fahim Islam

View profile
    • Like