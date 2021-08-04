Minimalist Wordmark logo

Hello Guys, I'm back after many days with my New minimal type concept logo...

Hope you all are doing well.

It's a minimal concept of "EXO 10."

If you like it, please give me an appreciation at Behance and a love to Dribbble...

Thank you, everyone

Business inquiry

Email: fahmiduli696@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +8801815773499

Facebook: Fahim Islam

Portfolio

Behance: behance.net/fahimkhan007

Dribbble: dribbble.com/fahim_the_logo_king

Instagram: instagram.com/fahim_the_logo_king