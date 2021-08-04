Jonathan Scott Lutz

Pillacal - Prescription Drug Delivery logo

Jonathan Scott Lutz
Jonathan Scott Lutz
Hire Me
  • Save
Pillacal - Prescription Drug Delivery logo branding logo
Pillacal - Prescription Drug Delivery logo branding logo
Download color palette
  1. pillacal_logo_dark.png
  2. pillacal_logo_white.png

Logo design for a company called Pillacal that plans to focus on prescription drug home delivery.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Jonathan Scott Lutz
Jonathan Scott Lutz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Scott Lutz

View profile
    • Like