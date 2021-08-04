Maël

Club Med — Design exploration 003

Maël
Maël
  • Save
Club Med — Design exploration 003 design exploration ui design holiday hostel website ui art direction
Club Med — Design exploration 003 design exploration ui design holiday hostel website ui art direction
Download color palette
  1. 09 - mlft- cm - 01.mp4
  2. 09 - mlft- cm - 02.png
  3. 09 - mlft- cm - 03.png

Shots extracts from the design exploration with the Club Med team to think about the future of their website.
Here it is 1 of the 4 visuals explorations.

Role: AD
Year: 2019

Thanks! ✌️

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Maël
Maël
I make design for digital

More by Maël

View profile
    • Like