Annalyn Miller

Social Media Banner for Advertising Firm

Annalyn Miller
Annalyn Miller
  • Save
Social Media Banner for Advertising Firm copy social media typography design branding graphic design bid advertising
Download color palette

This is a bid for an advertising company. They asked for a simple social media banner that demonstrated the various modes of advertising they specialize in. The request also included a short copy.

Annalyn Miller
Annalyn Miller

More by Annalyn Miller

View profile
    • Like