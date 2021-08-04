Jonathan Scott Lutz

Tailorish Logo

Jonathan Scott Lutz
Jonathan Scott Lutz
Hire Me
  • Save
Tailorish Logo branding logo
Download color palette

Logo design for an online tailoring service called Tailorish.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Jonathan Scott Lutz
Jonathan Scott Lutz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Scott Lutz

View profile
    • Like