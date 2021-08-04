Rachael Sinclair

Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
I wanted to do a little exercise in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie day. I started with the cookies themselves (along with some vintage Pyrex and Tupperware love) and hopped on to the Toll House Inn, where chocolate chip cookies were born. From there, I illustrated a 'toll house' in the colonial American era to circle back to the inn in Massachusetts (that contrary to the name, was never an actual toll house).

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
