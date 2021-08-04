Jonathan Scott Lutz

Mail Lark Logo

Jonathan Scott Lutz
Jonathan Scott Lutz
Hire Me
  • Save
Mail Lark Logo branding logo
Mail Lark Logo branding logo
Download color palette
  1. maillark_logo_dark.png
  2. maillark_logo_white.png

Logo for a new email marketing and automation platform

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Jonathan Scott Lutz
Jonathan Scott Lutz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Scott Lutz

View profile
    • Like