Dmitry Zmiy ⚡️ Branding ✖️ Logo Designer

Windstream

Windstream curved lines mascot shape mark icon logo brand identity kharkiv branding ukraine new york logo designer company saas services investment blue stream wind
Wazzup! ⚡️⚡️

Here is the logo for Windstream, it's an investment operations services company.

I focused on icon mark and typography + I really wanted to have a multicolor in logo. I find that we will need to have a start point for visual identity, so created a set for website design too.

Check the next slide to see the old logo →

