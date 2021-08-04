Dusan Klepic

Caught In A Storm Studio

Dusan Klepic
Dusan Klepic
  • Save
Caught In A Storm Studio dusan klepic logo branding geek nerd development games gaming studio lightning thunder rain storm
Download color palette

Identity proposal for a gaming development studio.
Check out the animation on my IG profile:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQJNYn8A9g5/

Thanks for watching!

Dusan Klepic
Dusan Klepic

More by Dusan Klepic

View profile
    • Like