Industrial Frictions (CD cover)

Industrial Frictions (CD cover) photography illustration typography album cover design
This began as street photos of a broken and abraded CD and the socket of a utility meter, which I processed and collaged.
Alas, the image does not seem to fit the local aspect ratio; to see all, visit https://www.behance.net/gallery/79760075/Art-for-Industrial-Frictions-digital-release

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
