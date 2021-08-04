Fabrizzio Domian

Heart Box

Heart Box box shape design logo heart
I was thinking about the nirvana Heart Shaped Box, I started to do some sketch, and then i came up to this. Hope you like it.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
