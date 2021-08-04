Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
NILESH THORATH

Sport Betting App || Intellibets || Mobile App Mockup

NILESH THORATH
NILESH THORATH
  • Save
Sport Betting App || Intellibets || Mobile App Mockup branding logo ui illustration website uiux design mockup webdesign mockups
Download color palette

Hello, Good People.

Here, I'm with a new project. Platform delivering curated, personalized picks based on AI, plus a marketplace featuring custom models built by users like you. Coming Oct '21! , and I'm so grateful that I have worked on this project.

I always try to adjust color sense with the image or illustration, Try to do better visual with cool Black and white colors.
.
Give your feedback and Press like and share as if you like my work.
.
For More :
Instagram :
www.instagram.com/nileshitsolution
www.instagram.com/dev.nileshrao
.
Thank you for reading.

I'm Nilesh Thorath, an enthusiastic and experienced UI UX Designer.

Have a project in mind !
Let's Talk!

email : hello@nileshitsolution.com
Mo : +91-9033-851-355

website :
www.nileshitsolution.com
www.nileshthorath.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
NILESH THORATH
NILESH THORATH

More by NILESH THORATH

View profile
    • Like