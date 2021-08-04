Natalie Grakovski

BRAND KIT: TOKEN

BRAND KIT: TOKEN logo design logo type design type art typography adobe photoshop photoshop illustrator adobe illustrator skateboard brand design brand kit branding visual design graphic design
Condensed, minimal brand kit overview. The simplified format is ideal for smaller teams or brands that aren't ready to invest in the whole shebang.
+ Logos
+ Colour Palette
+ Typography Styling

