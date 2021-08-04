Zsolt Ihász

Design System light/dark theme

Zsolt Ihász
Zsolt Ihász
  • Save
Design System light/dark theme whitelabel mobilapp dark mode theming designsystem interface mobil ui
Download color palette

Testing with viewport the theming option in Whitelabel design system

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Zsolt Ihász
Zsolt Ihász

More by Zsolt Ihász

View profile
    • Like