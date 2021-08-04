Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Umang Atal

Calculator Screen!!

Umang Atal
Umang Atal
  • Save
Calculator Screen!! 004 dailyui calculator ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette

Daily UI 004 Challenge
Hello fellow UI Designers have created Calculator Screen for my fourth challenge hope you guys like it!!!

Umang Atal
Umang Atal

More by Umang Atal

View profile
    • Like