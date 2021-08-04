Customer Stories Redesign

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
We overhauled and redesigned our customer stories experience on Slack.com. Today you’ll see a single hub for all of our stories, new showcases that house story collections, and customized content by region. Oh, and it’s beautiful, too. Check it out at slack.com/customer-stories.
Team
Design and Art Direction: Michael Belen, Maria Gonzalez
Copy: Lisa Plachy
