Customer Stories Redesign graphic design brand website web branding design
We overhauled and redesigned our customer stories experience on Slack.com. Today you’ll see a single hub for all of our stories, new showcases that house story collections, and customized content by region. Oh, and it’s beautiful, too. Check it out at slack.com/customer-stories.

Team
Design and Art Direction: Michael Belen, Maria Gonzalez
Copy: Lisa Plachy

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
