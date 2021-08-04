salman designer

Q geometrical logo

Q geometrical logo geometrical logo maths website logo q logo ui ux typography vector illustration design graphic design branding logo
This is a Q logo, made with geometrical shapes. It sends the vibe of an engineering industry/company or maybe a maths QnAs website logo. Tell me in the comments what do you think of this?
