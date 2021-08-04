Rookryn Rynx

Fasthy Rebranding - Food Wraps and Salad

Fasthy Rebranding - Food Wraps and Salad design logo restaurant graphic design rebranding
in this project, i rebranded one of the biggest healthy food wraps selling in Indonesia, Fasthy. I am not affiliated with Fasthy in any level. This is just for sake of a personal understanding

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
