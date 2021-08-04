Dlanid

Valhalla Valkyries

Valhalla Valkyries smite esports icon badge simple nordic valkyr valhalla dlanid logotype mascot sports identity branding logo
Valhalla Valkyries badge for Smite Pro League
Here is the full project https://www.behance.net/gallery/123781443/Smite-Pro-League-Team-Logos

