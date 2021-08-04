Wellme Studio

Online Store | perfumenichebar.com.ua

Wellme Studio
Wellme Studio
  • Save
Online Store | perfumenichebar.com.ua typography illustration design webdesign ui graphic design branding
Download color palette

OUR TASK:

- Site structure (Writemaps)
- UX / UI (Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop)
- Develop (WooCommerce*, HTML, JavaScript, CSS)

* This is not a big store, so we chose WooCommerce
- at the moment we are helping to fill out the site, preparing photos and texts.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Wellme Studio
Wellme Studio

More by Wellme Studio

View profile
    • Like