The main background for the slot machine "Aladdin"

Before us is a bright yellow Egyptian desert, stretching beyond the horizon, in contact with the blue cloudy sky.

In the foreground, we see four palm trees with large green leaves, and on the sides - stone crust. On the right side of the picture there is a blue-gold carpet of an airplane in flight, and in the center of the picture there is Aladdin's magic lamp of gold color, from which magic white smoke emanates.

In the background, we see a beautiful white palace with golden domes extending into the clouds, in an oriental style and a stone fence around the perimeter and wooden gates.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/shop/

