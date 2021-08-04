The main background for the slot machine "Aladdin"

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Before us is a bright yellow Egyptian desert, stretching beyond the horizon, in contact with the blue cloudy sky.
⠀
In the foreground, we see four palm trees with large green leaves, and on the sides - stone crust. On the right side of the picture there is a blue-gold carpet of an airplane in flight, and in the center of the picture there is Aladdin's magic lamp of gold color, from which magic white smoke emanates.
⠀
In the background, we see a beautiful white palace with golden domes extending into the clouds, in an oriental style and a stone fence around the perimeter and wooden gates.
⠀
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/shop/
