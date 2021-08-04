Instagram Carousel Template for Small Businesses

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Social media pack Jolly contains 18 step-by-step carousels in the format of posts and stories. Using carousels on Instagram allows you to use multiple images in one post that has the highest engagement rates among all forms of posts. They give you the opportunity to share tips, introductions of new webinars, courses, or masterclasses, product closeups, mood boards, tutorials, interviews, stories, and make more engagement with your followers.
Check out how these templates look on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/steezy_design_studio/
ALL IN ONE posts & stories
✔ Gain more customers
✔ Promote your product, webinar, or podcast
✔ inspire and educate your audience