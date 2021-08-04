Sea Park Garage (signage)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I was temping with an architectural firm when we needed to create signage for an 8-level garage. The eight sea creatures to use were already chosen, and we located illustrations to work from. To try to orient the users, I assigned the creatures their floors in general order of depth at which they would be found, with the exception of the octopus, which was placed at the top because it was most intelligent. (Oddly enough, that's the floor the local law enforcement vehicles park on.) For type, I chose Frutiger for readability.
Alas, this image does not apparently fit the required aspect ratio; to see the whole image, plus photos, go to https://www.behance.net/gallery/79868633/Sea-Park-Garage-Seattle