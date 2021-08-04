Hello Dribbblers!!🏀🏀👋

Here is an app design concept for an Luxurious Watch Store. People can browse through the latest products and choose what they like.

What do you think about this UI Design? Really love to receive your feedback!

And don't forget to press "L" or push "love" if you like it 💕

I am free for any Remote Job or Freelance work.

Feel free to contact me.

jsakhiya99@gmail.com

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124168927/Luxurious-Watch-Store