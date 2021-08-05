Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kunvar Makkar

Portfolio application exploration

Kunvar Makkar
Kunvar Makkar
Hire Me
  • Save
Portfolio application exploration best shot clean design colors color pallete gradient app design portfolio app minimalism uiux userexperience design userinterface ui ux
Download color palette

Hey dribbblers,

Here's a new shot. A portfolio app exploration which lets you showcase your best work in a fancy new way.
What do you think?
Let me know! Press L if you loved it.

I'm open for new opportunities.
Say hi, Email me at kunvar009@gmail.com

Kunvar Makkar
Kunvar Makkar
Visual UX designer
Hire Me

More by Kunvar Makkar

View profile
    • Like