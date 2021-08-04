Sofìa Sánchez

Eres Magia - You`re Magic

Actually I don`t know what I will write here.... As a designer I`m looking for a new road. I need that. I will start my travel in a few months, for the moment I`ll keep drawing what inspire me. I want lern, just that.
Eres Magia, You are Magic. All the humans are magic, please use this with responasability.
Love, Lulu

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
