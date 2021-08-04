big black head

XO platform LOGO

playful play logo design pixel gaming game
The approved choice for 'XO' digital gaming platform
concept : We were able to play on the concept of digital and overlapping pixels in the screens to emphasize that the platform is digital and lite by also simplifying the number of squares used in the logo to evoke the sense of 3d and to represent pixels and using calm colors to reflect the simplicity of the platform and its being light games

feel free to give as your comments and thoughts :)
