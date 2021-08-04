Ozora Toothbrush Co. Logo

Hello Everyone!

This is a logo I designed for my friend who started a toothbrush business. I used soft colors to associate the gentleness of his soft and high quality toothbrushes. I love baby blue as a color! Let me what colors you like.

