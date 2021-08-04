Ozora Toothbrush Co. Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Everyone!
This is a logo I designed for my friend who started a toothbrush business. I used soft colors to associate the gentleness of his soft and high quality toothbrushes. I love baby blue as a color! Let me what colors you like.
If you want a logo made you can contact me at:-
ruben.cliford.gomes.2003@gmail.com
You can also check out my instagram.
Thank You for reading!