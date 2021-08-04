Ruben Cliford Gomes

Ozora Toothbrush Co. Logo

Ruben Cliford Gomes
Ruben Cliford Gomes
  • Save
Ozora Toothbrush Co. Logo vector logo illustration icon design branding
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!
This is a logo I designed for my friend who started a toothbrush business. I used soft colors to associate the gentleness of his soft and high quality toothbrushes. I love baby blue as a color! Let me what colors you like.
If you want a logo made you can contact me at:-
ruben.cliford.gomes.2003@gmail.com
You can also check out my instagram.
Thank You for reading!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2021
Ruben Cliford Gomes
Ruben Cliford Gomes

More by Ruben Cliford Gomes

View profile
    • Like