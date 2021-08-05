Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anggii ✪
Sicle Team

" Lori " - Learning Website

Anggii ✪
Sicle Team
Anggii ✪ for Sicle Team
Hire Us
  • Save
" Lori " - Learning Website class college school educate education teaching e-learning student online platform courses study lesson learning homepage website ux ui clean design
" Lori " - Learning Website class college school educate education teaching e-learning student online platform courses study lesson learning homepage website ux ui clean design
" Lori " - Learning Website class college school educate education teaching e-learning student online platform courses study lesson learning homepage website ux ui clean design
" Lori " - Learning Website class college school educate education teaching e-learning student online platform courses study lesson learning homepage website ux ui clean design
" Lori " - Learning Website class college school educate education teaching e-learning student online platform courses study lesson learning homepage website ux ui clean design
Download color palette
  1. Preview 3.png
  2. Landing Page.png
  3. Preview 2.png
  4. Preview 1.png
  5. Preview 4.png

Hi Dribbblers!

Here is my exploration of Learning Websites. I quite enjoy playing with some of the interactions on this design. What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 🤘

----------------

Do you have an awesome project? Lets Talk!
📩Email Us : sicleteam@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Sicle Team

Sicle Team
Sicle Team
Grow, build and expand your circle with us!
Hire Us

More by Sicle Team

View profile
    • Like