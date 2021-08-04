Amy Denio — The Big Embrace (CD cover)

Given this image, with the title set by the artist (Anne Marie Grgich), I did color correction for print and framed it with a rich black so the full image could be used without cropping.

Alas, this image doesn’t fit the aspect ratio here; to see the full image go to https://www.behance.net/gallery/79757663/Amy-Denio-The-Big-Embrace-CD-packaging-2017