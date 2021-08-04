Luke Deft

Spotless - glasses wipes

Spotless - glasses wipes
Spotless is a cleaning brand that makes a range of cleaning products like windows cleaners, glasses wipes, etc.
the main goal for this brand is to stand out in a big crowd of cleaning product brands with its simplicity and minimalism which fit with the name spotless. The logo has to work in different areas because of manny products with different layouts. We want the brand to feel friendly so that's why a sans-serif font
is used with light purple as one of the main colors.

Hope you enjoy this project. Obviously, this is a concept.

