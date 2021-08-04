IMIJ — The In Gods You Lust (CD EP cover)

For this I incorporated the band’s logo, maximized the photo, and set the title in type reminiscent of the type on US currency. Added a fig leaf (actually a Japanese maple leaf resembling cannabis, which was illegal at the time) to cover what was peeping out of the guitarist's boxers. Also added an “E.P.” because the band was concerned that folks would buy it and expect a full-length album otherwise.

Alas, this cover cannot fit the approved aspect ratio here; if you’d like to see the whole thing, go to https://www.behance.net/gallery/81017463/The-In-Gods-You-Lust-CD-packaging-1994