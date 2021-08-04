Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Liam Newbon

Little Happy Boxes

Liam Newbon
Liam Newbon
  • Save
Little Happy Boxes pastel minimal colourful kids brand logo design logos vector graphic design art 2d logo illustration design clean branding brand design adobe
Download color palette

Little Happy Boxes offers themed art & craft activity boxes for children, delivered straight to your door.

_____

Find me on socials:
Instagram - @newbon.design

Liam Newbon
Liam Newbon

More by Liam Newbon

View profile
    • Like