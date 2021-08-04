Gabriela Gurgui

PTSD Illustration - Mental Health Platform

PTSD Illustration - Mental Health Platform disorder 2d character character plant window web illustrations web illustration website ui vector illustration digital illustration adobe illustrator illustration mental health platform mental health therapist therapy character design post-traumatic stress disorder ptds
Mindsum is a non-profit organization that uses technology to bring the right information and support for the mental health of children and young people.

My challenge was to represent 9 mental health disorders for Mindsum's blog articles.

See for yourself 👉 Mindsum's new website

