Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natalie Grakovski

YOUTUBE BANNER: TOKEN

Natalie Grakovski
Natalie Grakovski
  • Save
YOUTUBE BANNER: TOKEN skateboard brand logo art logo design branding visual design graphic design logo photoshop type art type design design typography adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Wordmark logo design for skateboard brand, TOKEN.
- YouTube Banner
- Background photograph taken by Curtis Rothney @curtisrothney
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdRb1-OjDCw32owZGYVWYXQ

Natalie Grakovski
Natalie Grakovski

More by Natalie Grakovski

View profile
    • Like