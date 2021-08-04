Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Prototype Instagram Post for Evil Queen

Prototype Instagram Post for Evil Queen typography design instagram branding graphic design
Evil Queen Shop - an Instagram based shop posted a job for a Content Creator. This was my proto-type based on her candle topper restock post.

Posted on Aug 4, 2021
