ElMariana

ElMariana graphic design typography logo design identity brand logotype isotype branding
Propuesta de Logo para el streamer Mexicano de Monterrey "ElMariana", con más de 1.6 M de seguidores en la plataforma de Twitch.

Construcción
M+N para el Isotipo.

