Robbery themed slot game background. In front of us is a room, which, through a round armored door, tells us that a room with a high degree of protection against burglary.

⠀

The light is muted in the room, there are paintings with precious stones on the walls, there are marble columns on the sides, and there are surveillance cameras on the ceiling mixed with lamps. A man in a suit, glasses and a pistol entered the room.

⠀

He walks along a velvety red path with a fence to the most expensive thing in this room - a diamond on a red pillow under a transparent glass cover. A diamond on a marble pedestal with a guardrail and red laser protection sensors.

⠀

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign